Twitter Blue To Cost Rs 9,400 Per Year In India For Individual Users, Legacy Twitter Blue Badges To Be Removed From April 1

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year for individual users.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk announced.

"On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," said the company.

One can sign up to get a blue checkmark, prioritised ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more.

Currently, individual Twitter users who have verified blue check marks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which in the US costs $8 a month via the web and $11 a month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Musk had time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users.

"Twitter's legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months," he had said.

Twitter has also allowed Blue subscribers to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark and has shifted government accounts to a gray check-mark.

Twitter reportedly told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.