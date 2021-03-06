हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

The post, sent from Jack Dorsey’s account in March of 2006, received offers on March 6 that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first Twitter post – “just setting up my twttr” -- is up for sale at an online tweets marketplace. The Twitter boss has listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on the website where tweets are sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post, sent from Jack Dorsey’s account in March of 2006, received offers on March 6 that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.

Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey’s tweet on March 5.

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos, and other online media.

Dorsey’s 15-year-old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $100,000 at 0125 GMT on March 6.

Launched three months ago, Valuables compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. “There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever.”

A tweet’s buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website. The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterTweetsJack Dorseynon-fungible tokens
Next
Story

WhatsApp alerting users to accept updated privacy policy by May 15

Must Watch

PT28M43S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Are Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu playing victim cards after 'Fraud'?