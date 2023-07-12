trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634605
Twitter, ChatGPT Down For Thousands Of Users - Downdetector

OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up.

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Twitter services were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI said its viral chatbot ChatGPT was not available for most users.

There were nearly 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform. (Also Read: Invest Little, Earn A Lot: Start This Business From Home, Earn High-Profit Margin Of 50%)

OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up. (Also Read: Used To Watch Formula 1 Race On TV As A Kid, Now A Professional Motorsport Enthusiast)

