Twitter Co-founder Founder Jack Dorsey Quits Instagram Amid Zuckerberg-Musk Social Media Battle

The @jack handle on Instagram is now up for grabs and Dorsey, now Block CEO, announced he has deleted his Instagram account.

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:51 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Former Twitter Co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has deleted his Instagram account, as Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk are engaged in a fierce social media battle.

The @jack handle on Instagram is now up for grabs and Dorsey, now Block CEO, announced he has deleted his Instagram account.

“I deleted my Instagram account. Don't know why it took me so long. I think I was in the first 10 accounts on the platform, and one of the first angel investors,” Dorsey posted on the decentralised social media platform called Nostr.

“Kevin (Systrom) was our intern at Odeo. When they were sold to FB, I stopped using it. Will be interesting to see what happens with the @name,” Dorsey added.

Systrom co-founded Instagram, along with Mike Krieger. He resigned as the CEO of Instagram on September 24, 2018.

Meta (then Facebook) had bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012.

Odeo was the organisation founded by Noah Glass and Evan Williams in 2005, that later reformed as the Obvious Corporation and ended up being the birthplace of Twitter.

Meanwhile, as Meta launched its Twitter rival Threads on Instagram, Dorsey-backed Bluesky announced it has raised $8 million to support its mission and growth.

Bluesky will also offer a paid service that provides custom domains for end users who want to have a unique domain as their handle on the service.

The Twitter competitor raised $8 million in a seed round led by Neo, a community-led firm with partners like Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie.

Dorsey has quit Instagram as both Musk and Zuckerberg are engaged in a social media tussle over their cage fight.

