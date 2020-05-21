Twitter comes up with new feature, check how to control replies and conversation

Twitter plans to make conversation on its platform a little more personal by adding a new feature. According to Twitter's Director of Product Suzanne Xie, the platform has been since 2019 working to give people more control over their conversations starting with the ability to hide replies and so the company has started to test a new functionality which will let a user decide who can reply to tweets and take part in a conversation.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the new feature which will let the Twitterati decide on who can take part in the conversation, Suzanne explained that while Twitter remains a platform where one goes to see and talk about what’s happening "but sometimes, unwanted replies make it hard to have meaningful conversations".

Testing, testing... A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

Twitter tweeted a 46-second long video about the new test feature mentioning about the functionality. "Testing, testing... A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your Eyes out to see it in action."

A Twitter handle will have three options about the reply feature before tweeting. While the standard Twitter default setting will remain everyone the user will be able to limit the conversation to only people you follow, or only people you mention. "Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets," the blog by Suzanne stated.

The test feature has been rolled out to a limited number of users globally both on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com.

Twitter is also coming up with a new layout for replies and more accessible retweets with comments which the company says will make it easier to read all conversations around a particular tweet.

