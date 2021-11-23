हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter conducting first shopping livestream on November 28

The company said that while watching a Live Shopping stream on Twitter, people can take several actions that make the shopping experience on Twitter seamless.

Twitter conducting first shopping livestream on November 28

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is hosting its first shopping livestream on November 28, the company has announced.

The company said that while watching a Live Shopping stream on Twitter, people can take several actions that make the shopping experience on Twitter seamless.

"We are conducting our first test of Live Shopping in collaboration with Walmart, where they will be kicking off Cyber Week with singer, songwriter, dancer and social media superstar Jason Derulo for the first-ever shoppable livestream on Twitter," the company said in a blogpost.

"Starting at 7pm ET on Sunday, November 28, people can watch and shop from Walmart (on iOS and desktop), where Jason will host a 30-minute variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal decor, surprise special guests and much more," it added.

Livestreaming on Twitter gives businesses the power to engage with their most influential fans and adding the ability to shop into this experience is a natural extension to attracting and engaging with receptive audiences.

"Earlier this year, we began testing the Shop Module with select brands, and we are pleased to share that we will be launching it to more merchants in the US in the coming weeks," the company said.

"It is crucial to build foundational products to support our global community of merchants on Twitter, so we will also start testing a new way to house merchant onboarding and product catalogue management tools via the Twitter Shopping Manager. This will give merchants a one-stop-shop for managing how they show up on Twitter," it added.

The company mentioned that it is looking forward to rolling out more products that will make shopping on Twitter easier than ever.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterWalmart
Next
Story

After Airtel, now Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariff with basic plan starting from Rs 99 --See full tariff chart

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Hi-tech cheating jugads: From mask fitted with SIM card to Bluetooth slippers