TWITTER DOWN

Twitter Down: Users claim Twitter not loading; Memes flood micro-blogging site

Twitter Down: Since, many users were able to use Twitter, this soon started a meme fest on the microblogging site. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Twitter is down for many users across the globe.
  • According to downdetector, 65% people faced problem with desktop version while 33% faced issue with the Twitter app.
  • According to the downdetector map, users across Indian cities faced problem including Delhi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Many social media users today complain that Twitter is now working - either their home page is not loading or the app is simply not refreshing. The issue was also noted by DownDetector, a website that flags popular sites when their services face any glitch. Many users claimed that their profiles showed text suggesting their account doesn't exist. People rushed to alternate platforms like Facebook and Instagram to check whether Twitter is facing any issues or they have been de-platformed. According to downdetector, 65% of people faced the problem with the desktop version while 33% faced issues with the Twitter app. According to the downdetector map, users across Indian cities faced problems including Delhi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Since, many users were able to use Twitter, this soon started a meme fest on the microblogging site. Take a look at some popular memes:

No official statement is available from Twitter as of yet. This is the second time when Twitter has gone down since its takeover by Elon Musk in October this year. Elon Musk had acquired Twitter in a $44-billion deal in October this year. Since then, he has been working to make several changes in the microblogging platform. These changes include paid blue subscription and different badges for verified profiles. 

