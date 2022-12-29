topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
TWITTER

Twitter Down: Users logged out automatically as error message greets Twitteratis

Twitter Down: Micro blogging platform Twitter server were down for the third time since takeover by Elon Musk.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Twitter servers went down today at around 6.30 am.
  • Users were displayed an error message which asked them to log out or refresh but nothing worked.
  • Elon Musk took over Twitter in October this year in a $44-billion deal.

Trending Photos

Twitter Down: Users logged out automatically as error message greets Twitteratis

Twitter Down Today: Twitter users were in for a shock on Thursday morning as the micro-blogging platform logged them out automatically and were then greeted by an error message 'Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again'. However, users were not able to gain access to their profiles. This is the third time that Twitter was down since takeover by Elon Musk in late October.

The outage was reported in several cities including Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata as per the downdetector website. While the error message played out, the usere were unable to logged-in or logout despite refreshing multiple times. Both the desktop and mobile users were facing issue.

Acvcording to the DownDetector website, users across the globe started facing issues after 6am. Other countries where users reported facing problems included the United States, Birtain, Canada and France. 

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America