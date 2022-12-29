Twitter Down: Users logged out automatically as error message greets Twitteratis
Twitter Down: Micro blogging platform Twitter server were down for the third time since takeover by Elon Musk.
- Twitter servers went down today at around 6.30 am.
- Users were displayed an error message which asked them to log out or refresh but nothing worked.
- Elon Musk took over Twitter in October this year in a $44-billion deal.
Twitter Down Today: Twitter users were in for a shock on Thursday morning as the micro-blogging platform logged them out automatically and were then greeted by an error message 'Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again'. However, users were not able to gain access to their profiles. This is the third time that Twitter was down since takeover by Elon Musk in late October.
The outage was reported in several cities including Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata as per the downdetector website. While the error message played out, the usere were unable to logged-in or logout despite refreshing multiple times. Both the desktop and mobile users were facing issue.
Acvcording to the DownDetector website, users across the globe started facing issues after 6am. Other countries where users reported facing problems included the United States, Birtain, Canada and France.
This is a developing story.
