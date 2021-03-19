Twitter explodes with memes after reports of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down

Microblogging platform Twitter has become a meme fest for users after they faced issues on other messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. These apps are facing global outages, according to the down detector website.

Users are unable to login into their respective accounts and more than 32,000 people have reported issues with WhatsApp.

Downdetector has revealed that these apps along with Facebook are facing issues all over the world. Meanwhile, Instagram is showing login errors and server errors as well.

For Instagram and Facebook, over 28,000 and 1,300 reports have been registered so far.

A Twitter user wrote, “ The world coming over to Twitter when they realise Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are all down.”

Meanwhile, another one was, “WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down, it’s almost as if monopolies are a bad idea.”