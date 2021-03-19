हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Twitter explodes with memes after reports of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down

Users are unable to login into their respective accounts and more than 32,000 people have reported issues with WhatsApp.  Downdetector has revealed that these apps along with Facebook are facing issues all over the world. Meanwhile, Instagram is showing login errors and server errors as well.

Twitter explodes with memes after reports of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down
Picture Credit: @pra_tea_k

Microblogging platform Twitter has become a meme fest for users after they faced issues on other messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. These apps are facing global outages, according to the down detector website.

Users are unable to login into their respective accounts and more than 32,000 people have reported issues with WhatsApp.

Downdetector has revealed that these apps along with Facebook are facing issues all over the world. Meanwhile, Instagram is showing login errors and server errors as well.

For Instagram and Facebook, over 28,000 and 1,300 reports have been registered so far.

A  Twitter user wrote, “ The world coming over to Twitter when they realise Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are all down.”

Meanwhile, another one was, “WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down, it’s almost as if monopolies are a bad idea.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappFacebookInstagramWhatsApp downTwitter
Next
Story

Alert! WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down: Netizens report usage issues

Must Watch

PT16M31S

DNA: Propaganda against India exposed