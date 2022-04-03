हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter features

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

This feature becomes useful when two accounts want to have their names attached to a single post, ranging from brand partnerships to influencer campaigns.

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

New Delhi: Social media giant Twitter has started testing the `co-author` tweet feature, just as Instagram rolled out in 2021 on its platform.

As per TechCrunch, Twitter has confirmed it`s "exploring" a new feature that would allow two account to co-author a single tweet.App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has been posting evidence of the feature`s development since at least December.

This feature becomes useful when two accounts want to have their names attached to a single post, ranging from brand partnerships to influencer campaigns.

According to the screenshots obtained by TechCrunch, users will only be able to invite public accounts who follow them to co-author a tweet, and they will have to accept the invitation.

Once published, collaborative tweets are shared with followers from both accounts, and both avatars will be shown to the top left of the post.

