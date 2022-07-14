New Delhi: Twitter is facing a significant outage, which began at around 5:35 pm IST. On Downdetector, the online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, several users registered their complaints.

Problems with the microblogging platform meant that several users were unable to see their feed, like, and comment on other posts. However, a few users remained unimpacted and were busy taking a dig at the never-ending outages with Twitter. (ALSO READ: Need for blended finance, leveraging private capital to achieve SDGs: FM Sitharaman)

Moreover, while opening Twitter, the home page states that "all systems are operating," even though users complained of not being able to sign in to the services or access, as the main twitter.com URL failed to load. (ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Products enters honey and preserves segment via Himalayan brand)

In 2022, this is the third time when Twitter went down. The earlier two outages came in the month of February when the microblogging platform went offline twice in a single week.

The company said that it was a technical problem that was blocking timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. However, in both instances, Twitter was quick to respond to the complaints to make sure that the platform is up and running in no time.