Twitter features

Twitter finally unveils DM search bar feature on Android, check how it functions

At the end of 2021, Twitter plans to make it possible for users to search for DMs via message content which basically means that users can type words, and DMs that contain those words will show up in the search result.  Twitter is further working towards improving the search tool by allowing you to search for all your old conversations as well as the recent ones. 

Twitter finally unveils DM search bar feature on Android, check how it functions

Microblogging platform Twitter has finally unveiled a feature called the DM search bar on Android. It is already available for iOS users. This feature will eventually allow Twitter users on Android to search for DMs through the name of the user or groups they’re part of. 

The search bar in Twitter DMs will literally take up conversations on the basis of the name of the user or groups which in turn will help users to quickly search for conversations against scrolling through the entire inbox. 

At the end of 2021, Twitter plans to make it possible for users to search for DMs via message content which basically means that users can type words, and DMs that contain those words will show up in the search result. 

Twitter is further working towards improving the search tool by allowing you to search for all your old conversations as well as the recent ones. 

Recently, Twitter revealed that it has started testing the voice DMs feature in India and it will allow users to send voice messages in DMs on Twitter. 

Twitter features, Twitter, Twitter DMs, Twitter DM search bar, Twitter voice DMs
