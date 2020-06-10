Twitter Fleet to make your tweets disappear after 24 hours, feature rolled out in India

New Delhi: Microblogging platform Twitter has rolled out a new feature –Fleets –in India that will make tweets disappear after 24 hours and will have no retweets, likes or public comments.

The feature has been rolled out in India in testing phase while Twitter has sought comments and feedback on the same.

Twitter India wrote:

Have you ever had a thought that lasted just 24 hours? — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

This is a phased roll out. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions, Twitter India said.

This is a phased roll-out, Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

What are Fleets?

Fleets are similar to tweets. Though they are primarily text, people can include videos, GIFs or photos in them.

How to create Fleets?

Tap your avatar on the top left of your profile

Start typing or tap a media icon to add photo/s or video/s

Tap Fleet to post

People can see who's seen their Fleet by looking underneath a post. They can tap on someone's avatar to see what the person has shared since they last were on Twitter. Alternatively, one can also find an account's Fleets by looking on their profile page.

How to view Fleet?

Tap an avatar to see the latest Fleets of people. To engage with your followers on Fleets, buttons to reply and react are available when Direct Messages (DMs) are open.

Followers can reply privately via DM or quickly react with an emoji, and continue the conversation privately in DMs. Replies and reactions will appear in DMs along with the Fleet they are responding to.