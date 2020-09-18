Twitter flooded with memes, jokes after Google pulls down Paytm from Playstore

NEW DELHI: Google on Friday removed the payments app Paytm from its Android store, citing violations of its gambling policy by the Indian fintech unicorn, which is backed by SoftBank, Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway among others.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting," the U.S. tech company said in a blog post. "This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes," said Alphabet Inc's Google, in the blog post. "It is a violation of our policies."

Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with memes and jokes as soon as news broke about Google removing the e-commerce payment system from its Play store.

Meanwhile, hours after being pulled off by Google from its Play Store for allegedly violating its policy repeatedly, the digital payments major Paytm App on Friday was back on the Play Store. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Paytm said, "Update: And we're back!"