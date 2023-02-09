Twitter Increases Character Limit To 4,000 For THESE Subscribers

New Delhi: Twitter has increased the tweet length limit to 4,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US. This is more than 14 times the previous limit (280-character) for Twitter Blue users in the US. The current 280-character limit, is still in effect for all non-subscribers and Twitter Blue users outside of the United States.

"Sometimes you need more words. Longer Tweets are now live for US TwitterBlue subscribers," the microblogging site tweeted.

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had in December confirmed that the micro-blogging platform will increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000.

It all started when a user asked Musk, "Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?"

To this Musk replied, "Yes".

Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?



Kindly @elonmusk — Allan Obare (@AllanObare4) December 11, 2022

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "It would be a big mistake. Twitter's purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost," another commented, "4000? That's an essay, not a tweet."