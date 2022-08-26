New Delhi: Microblogging site is finally coming into podcasts on its platform. It has started a test from August 25 to include podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces under the redesigned spaces tab. The new makeover space will show users a variety of podcasts on different topis and they can give a thumbs up or thumbs down for the podcasts.

Announcing the new features on Twitter, Spaces account wrote “good news, today we’re starting to test a new Spaces Tab even better news, it includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces”.

As per the company blogpost, “Starting Thursday, August 25, we're integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.”

New Redesigned Spaces tab with new features

Now with the new feature of podcasts, it has redesigned its Spaces tab to provide more interactive experience. There is personalised hub called “Stations” under the redesigned spaces. These will show users recommendations across different topics like news, music, sports, and more depending upon the taste of the users. It will also showcase personalised selection of live and recorded Spaces. Besides, it will get optmise as more users listen and spend time on it.

Users will now see three sections when they open the redesigned Spaces tab: Stations, Spotlight and upcoming Spaces. Stations will show personalised content, the Spaces spotlight section will include top audio content on the platform and the third section will list the upcoming Spaces.

Twitter Spaces launched in 2020

The micro-blogging site has added the new feature called “Spaces” in 2020 to have live audio conversations on Twitter. A host will start the space and twitter users can join and listen the conversation. If a host wishes it can allow others to speak on the space.