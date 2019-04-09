हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter limits bulk following to combat spams

The micro-blogging platform earlier allowed users to follow up to 1,000 accounts.

Twitter limits bulk following to combat spams

San Francisco: In a bid to combat spam on its platform, Twitter has changed its rules to allow users to follow up to 400 accounts a day.

The micro-blogging platform earlier allowed users to follow up to 1,000 accounts.

"Follow, unfollow, follow, unfollow. Who does that? Spammers. So we're changing the number of accounts you can follow each day from 1,000 to 400. Don't worry, you'll be just fine," the company tweeted late Monday.

Twitter last year cracked down on "bulk tweeting" that allowed accounts to tweet the same content from multiple accounts.

"As a part of our commitment to building a healthy service, we remain focused on stopping spam and abuse on Twitter," a spokesperson for Twitter told Engadget.

Last November, Twitter said it was giving users more freedom to report fake, suspicious accounts to intensify crackdown on online spamming activities.

You can now specify what type of spam you are seeing when you report, including fake accounts.

Twitter allows users to flag tweets as originating from a fake account or a bot which are impersonating as something or someone else, and mark them as "fake".

The company purged about 70 million accounts last year for conducting spamming or malicious behaviour.

Tags:
Twitterbulk followingTwitter spams
Next
Story

Apple cuts iPhone XR prices in India: Sources

Must Watch

PT15M33S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 9th April,2019