Twitter may let you to tip great tweets with just a tap

Twitter recently hinted at plans to let users tip other individuals on the microblogging platform in a bid to promote the content creator ecosystem. Media reports are now suggesting that the company is testing its tipping feature that will allow individuals to add a tip button on their user profiles.

Until now, Twitter is yet to announce its tipping feature officially, so there’s a possibility that the firm might not roll out the testing feature for all users.

The revelation came after app researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared images that showed Twitter’s tipping button on user profiles. The photos were shared on Thursday and Friday by Wong.

On tapping the tip button, one can see options such as Bandcamp, Cash App (made by Square), Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. All these options are basically digital payments platforms via which one can tip individuals.

Previously, Wong had found evidence that Twitter is testing a “Tip Jar” feature for Twitter Spaces, the audio-only platform. Twitter Spaces is the microblogging firm’s answer to Clubhouse, which has grown massively by adopting an exclusive-only approach. For your information, Clubhouse has also recently introduced a direct payments feature, wherein listeners can tip creators.

Interestingly, the leaked images shared by Wong show that the tipping button is black in colour, in contrast with Twitter’s blue theme colour. You can also see designs of Twitter’s upcoming features such as Super Follows in the leaked images shared by the app researcher. Super Follows feature will allow individuals to charge Twitter users for their exclusive content.