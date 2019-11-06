close

Twitter may give users more control over retweets, mentions

Twitter is likely to allow the user to decide whether someone can mention the former in a tweet or not. Twitter`s Vice President of Design and Research Dantley Davis will explore some of the probable features in 2020. 

San Francisco: Twitter may give users the power to decide whether his or her tweets can be retweeted or not, a measure that could help restricting virality and prevent harassment. Similarly it may also allow the user to decide whether someone can mention the former in a tweet or not.

These are some of the probable features that Twitter`s Vice President of Design and Research Dantley Davis will "explore" in 2020, according to the social media platform.

"The features mentioned are ideas we`re exploring - explorations and experimentation have always been part of our process. We`ll have more to share should we decide to move forward with any of them," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge on Tuesday.

Allowing people to disable retweet on a tweet and mentions can prove to be powerful anti-harassment tool when implemented.

"Features that I`m looking forward to in 2020. - Remove me from this conversation - Don`t allow RT of this tweet - Don`t allow people to @mention me without my permission- Remove this @mention from this conversation - Tweet this only to: hashtag, interest, or these friends," Davis said in the tweet.

 

