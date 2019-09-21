close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter removes thousands of fake accounts from UAE

Twitter has announced that it has shut down more than 4,000 fake accounts from its website. The company said that the suspended accounts were actively involved in a 'multi-faceted information operation' targeting Qatar and Iran, while favouring the Saudi government.

Twitter removes thousands of fake accounts from UAE
File Image

Twitter on Friday announced that it has closed thousands of fake accounts which it said were operated exclusively from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), employing fake names and tweeting mostly about Qatar and Yemen.

The micro-blogging website said that the large network of 4,258 accounts was engaged in a "multi-faceted information operation" targeting Qatar and Iran while amplifying messages supportive of the Saudi government, Al Jazeera reported.

The company stated that those accounts were managed by a private company called DotDev, which identifies itself on its website as a "custom software solutions company based in Abu Dhabi." DotDev also has an Egyptian affiliate based in Giza, outside of Cairo.

The development follows the move of Facebook's removal of 350 fake accounts and pages last month that it said were promoting the 'Saudi propaganda' that prompted a potential war in Yemen.

Live TV

Twitter has also suspended the account of former Saudi royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani, earlier today, nearly a year after he was sacked over his suspected role in the murder of former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Twitter declined to specify the precise reason or timing for al-Qahtani's suspension, saying only that he had violated the company's "platform manipulation" policies.

Twitter suspended six other accounts linked to the Saudi government which were presenting themselves as independent journalistic outlets "while tweeting narratives favourable to the Saudi government," it said.

Tags:
TwitterFake AccountsUAE
Next
Story

Apple iOS 13.1, iPadOS arriving on September 24: Report

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Howdy Modi: Harsh V Shringla Exclusively talks to Zee News