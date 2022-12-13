Twitter rolls out Golden ticks for businesses, blue ticks for everyone else

New Delhi: Twitter Blue subscription with verification was relaunched on Tuesday --while Golden ticks has been rolled out for businesses, blue ticks will be available for everyone else. People would need a verified phone number to sign up, as Elon Musk announced he will remove all legacy blue badges in coming months.

The Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

"Starting today, when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed)," said the company.

we’re baaaack! Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on web or $11/month on iOS – we’ve made some upgrades and improvements pic.twitter.com/uRMuwCSElb December 12, 2022

"Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots," the micro-blogging platform added.

To subscribe to Blue badge, your Twitter account must be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number.

To minimize confusion and promote integrity on the platform, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in a temporary loss of the blue checkmark until your account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements. No further changes to your profile photo, display name, or username will be allowed during this review period.

The checkmark will appear again once our team reviews your Twitter Blue subscribed account and if it continues to meet our requirements.