Twitter rolls out new ‘Chirp’ font, redesigns website, app

New Delhi: Twitter is rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed in a bid to revamp the websites and app of the microblogging platform. The company has named the newly launched font ‘Chirp’. The new changes that are coming into effect of the social media site are a part of a broader branding strategy that was first unveiled in January.

In a series of tweets, Twitter confirmed the changes. In the first tweet, the microblogging platform asked, “what did our font change?” Replying to the tweet, the company confirmed that the font has been changed indeed. With the tweets, the social media giant was aiming to create the hype around the change of the font.

wait did our font change? — Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021

"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique and focused on you and what you are talking about," the company wrote on the platform on Wednesday.

"In January, we revealed our new font, Chirp -- and it`s ready for you to use today," it added. Moreover, Twitter has now made a new change to its website in which all the Western-language text is now aligning to the left side. The change is expected to make scrolling feed easier for readers of Western-language text. Font of non-Western languages will remain unchanged.

In the past few months, Twitter has been making several changes to its microblogging platform. The Jack Dorsey-led platform has recently decided to shut down its Instagram Stories-like `Fleets` feature. Fleets was disappearing tweets that sat in a row at the top of users` Twitter handles on smartphones, which expired after 24 hours, according to a report by IANS.