Twitter services restored after brief global outage

New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter suffered brief global outage and was restored following some issues with changes in its internal system.

Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage, a Reuters report said.

The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed umpteen people were facing issues with Twitter.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 6:09 PM BST. https://t.co/aJ8hcYM3ot RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, in other interesting incidence in September, several Twitter users were left thrilled when they were able to delete a tweet reply, edit and fix the error in the deleted text as it reappeared, and retweet it again.

Later, a Twitter spokesperson replied to Warren: "Unfortunately, we're not testing this. It's a bug and we're looking into it".

Twitter users have been asking for an Edit button to avoid embarrassment when they accidentally send tweets with typos and spelling errors.