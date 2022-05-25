हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
elon musk twitter takeover

Twitter shareholders to meet amid Elon Musk's takeover drama

Twitter's regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday won't include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion bid for the social platform. 

Twitter shareholders to meet amid Elon Musk&#039;s takeover drama

New Delhi: Twitter's regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday won't include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion bid for the social platform. That vote will take place at a yet-undetermined date in the future. But the drama surrounding his offer ‘almost all of it created by Musk himself’ might spill over into today's proceedings anyway. Musk had promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying ‘spam bots.’ But he's been arguing ‘without presenting any evidence’ that there might be just too many of those automated accounts for the deal to move ahead.

The sharp turnaround by the world's richest man makes little sense except as a tactic to scuttle or renegotiate a deal that's becoming increasingly costly for him, experts said last week. The fact that the whole thing is playing out publicly ‘on Twitter, no less’ only adds to the chaos that's played an integral part in Musk's bid, even before he made it.

Earlier in May, the mercurial billionaire tweeted that the deal was ‘on hold’ because he wanted to pinpoint the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform after claiming that Twitter's own estimate is too low.

Experts say Musk can't unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn't stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee. Alternatively, Twitter could sue Musk to force him to proceed with the deal, although experts think that's highly unlikely.

Shares of Twitter were up 94 cents, or 2.6 per cent, at $36.70 in morning trading on Wednesday. Musk's offer is for $54.20 per share. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
elon musk twitter takeoverElon MuskTwitter
Next
Story

Bucket selling for Rs 25,999 on Amazon leaves internet in splits, check hilarious responses

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case: Pakistan Ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi comes in favour of Yasin Malik