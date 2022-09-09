Twitter to allow Android users to share tweets on Snapchat, Instagram Stories

New Delhi: Twitter announced a new feature on Thursday that allows users to cross-post tweets directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. This feature is already available for iOS users and is now available for Android users. Twitter has also added LinkedIn sharing of tweets on both Android and iOS.

“We enjoyed the Tweet. Now everyone should enjoy it too. Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!) And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out,” the company announced via its account.

Users who have updated their Twitter accounts to the most recent version can now share their tweets directly to Instagram Stories and Snapchat. For Instagram Stories, simply tap the share button, then the Instagram icon, and you're done. Snapchat and LinkedIn follow the same procedure. Tweets can already be shared on Facebook News Feed, Facebook groups, Messenger chats, Gmail chats, Telegram, and Signal.

Twitter has also recently announced an Edit Tweet button for users. This feature will be available first to Blue tick users only and will allow users to edit their tweet after it has been published. There will, however, be a time limit for correcting these tweets. According to the company, users will be able to edit tweets several times within 30 minutes of their publication. An icon, timestamp, and label will appear to indicate that it is an edited tweet. Tap the label to view the Tweet's Edit History, which includes previous versions of the Tweet.

Another significant change is the Twitter Circle, which allows users to share their tweets with a group of people who share similar interests. "With Twitter Circle, people can now choose who sees and engages with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis." This allows for more intimate conversations and closer connections with select followers," the company wrote in a blog post.