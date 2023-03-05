topStoriesenglish2580135
Twitter To Roll Out Individual DM Replies, Encryption

In February, Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users with the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match" in the "coming months".

Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Twitter Boss Elon Musk has said that the company is seeking to enable responding to individual direct messages (DM), use of any reaction emoji, and encryption on the platform later this month. "Aiming to roll out the ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month," he tweeted. Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

"Great updates that will help conversations flow more smoothly. Particularly looking forward to the variety of reaction emojis... it's the little things," a user commented. "Excellent. Chat encryption is especially a must-have," another user said. (Also Read: Important Money Deadlines In March 2023: Finish THESE Works In The Ongoing Month)

Additionally, a user praised Musk`s efforts in implementing the new features and also asked if he could also bring the "unsend" feature for direct messages. (Also Read: Govt Not In 'Crazy Rush' To Sell Everything: FM Sitharaman)

"That's great. Could you also look into possibly implementing an "unsend" feature for DMs?".

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform has announced that the users will get a "heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked, or retweeted.

The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: "Starting today, you`ll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you`ve replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss.

