trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629959
NewsTechnology
TWITTER

Twitter To Soon Let Users Upload Over 3-Hour Videos

In May, Musk had announced the ability to upload 2-hour videos (8GB) for Twitter Blue Verified subscribers.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:04 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Twitter To Soon Let Users Upload Over 3-Hour Videos

San Francisco: Micro-blogging platform Twitter will soon allow users to post over 3-hour long videos.

When Twitter-owner Elon Musk responded to the American comedian and podcaster Theo Von's tweet, "Comedy is legal on this platform!"

Lex Fridman, host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast and who recently posted a video of him training jiu jitsu with Musk, commented, "Nice. It would be great to be able to upload 3+ hour podcast videos, with timestamps/chapters. PS: Theo is awesome."

cre Trending Stories

"Coming," Musk replied.

"Thanks Elon! Let me know when you're ready to bring podcasts to twitter. happy to help," Von added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Twitter-owner's post.

While one user said, "Meme editor. Elon. Cmon. give us give us," another commented, "Can you make the uploading time faster….I be trying to upload a 5 mins video and it still takes like 10 mins to post."

In May, Musk had announced the ability to upload 2-hour videos (8GB) for Twitter Blue Verified subscribers.

The microblogging platform had also changed its Twitter Blue page and announced that the video file size limit for paid users has been raised from 2GB to 8GB. Despite these changes, the maximum upload quality remains 1080p.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad