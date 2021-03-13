Twitter to unveil ‘Spaces’ feature soon: Here’s how to start and join Spaces

Twitter Inc is aiming to make its live audio feature available to all its users by April, a spokeswoman for the micro-blogging site said.
Twitter`s Spaces competes with Clubhouse, which is an invite-only audio-based social network startup that shot to fame after appearances from tech celebrities Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
In late February, Twitter was testing the feature with 1,000 users that began with women and people from marginalized groups.
Here's a guide on how you can start a Space.
- Open the Twitter app, and long press on the tweet compose button.
- You’ll see a new Spaces icon which is multiple circles forming a diamond shape.
- Tap on the icon to start a new Space.
- You can also start by tapping on your profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right and select Spaces.