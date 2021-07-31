हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter features

Twitter unveils bounty programme to find biases in its image-cropping algorithm

In its blog post, the social media platform said that the bounty competition was aimed at identifying "potential harms of this algorithm beyond what we identified ourselves."

Microblogging platform Twitter Inc has finally revealed its plans to launch a competition for computer researchers and hackers to identify biases in its image-cropping algorithm, after a group of researchers previously found the algorithm tended to exclude Black people and men.

The step by Twitter is part of a wider effort across the tech industry to ensure artificial intelligence technologies act ethically.

Twitter has faced criticism last year about image previews in posts excluding Black people`s faces. To which, the company said in May a study by three of its machine learning researchers found an 8% difference from demographic parity in favor of women and a 4% favor toward white individuals.

Twitter released publicly the computer code that decides how images are cropped in the Twitter feed, and said on Friday participants are asked to find how the algorithm could cause harm, such as stereotyping or denigrating any group of people.

The winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 to $3,500 and will be invited to present their work at a workshop hosted by Twitter at DEF CON in August, one of largest hacker conferences held annually in Las Vegas.

