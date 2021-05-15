Twitter verification may get easier next week! Here’s how to get your coveted blue tick

We have a piece of good news for Twitterati, as Twitter may soon relaunch its verification programme that lets users apply for self-served Verification Request. The microblogging platform may launch the feature as early as next week, according to media reports which are quoting tweets of technology researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

Twitter was initially going to launch the self-served Verification Request in January 2021. However, the company appear to have delayed its plans. In a series of tweets, Wong said that Twitter is ready to relaunch its verification programme according to multiple sources she reached out to.

The researcher revealed details about how the feature is actually going to work. She also gave up facts regarding what type of accounts would be eligible to get that coveted blue tick.

Wong said that Twitter will ask its users whether their account is of a company, an activist, an entertainment group, a journalist, a government official, or a professional sports entity, etc.

The social media firm will then ask you to share your professional ID to validate your claims. You will also validate your qualifications via Google Trends, Wikipedia articles, news coverage, or the official leadership website.

Twitter is using different labels for its users who are in different professions. For example, a politician will get a different label than a journalist or a content creator, for that matter. The move was taken after the microblogging platform was faced with severe controversies in the US. However, as of now, the company has launched a separate label for only government accounts.