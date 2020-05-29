हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter

Twitter web app to allow users to schedule tweets

While composing a tweet, one would see a little calendar icon on the bottom row of icons at the bottom of the compose window. Click that and one can specify when the user wants his tweet to be sent.

San Francisco: Twitter has started rolling out the ability to schedule tweets natively from its web app.

Twitter had been experimenting with the feature back in November. Now it seems the company is rolling the scheduling feature to all users.

Before users had to rely on Tweetdeck or other third-party apps that supported the feature if they wanted to schedule tweets.

"Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on twitter.com you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer," the company tweeted.

Twitter has also added a new way to save draft tweets.

To do so, just tap on the ‘X' button in the top left corner of the tweet composer and then select the Save button. To access saved tweets, open the compose box and select the Drafts option at the top.

Twitter Tweets Twitter web app
