Twitter's new feature to ask users' permission to open articles before sharing

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) announced that it will be testing a new feature which will be tested on Android soon. The new feature is a prompt message which will be displayed when the user is ready to retweet an article.

The prompt will ask if the reader would like to open the article first before retweeting from their handle.

The platform said it is doing this to “promote informed discussion” and that “sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it.”

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Twitter Support wrote: "Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first."

Earlier this month, Twitter announced plans for dealing with deep fakes, or manipulated video. It also tested out a new way to combat misinformation in tweets by labelling potential misinformation as orange or red with the tag ‘Harmfully Misleading’ beneath them.