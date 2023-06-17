Amazon Prime Members To Get Extra Benefits On Uber Rides: Know How

E-commerce giant Amazon has joined hands with the popular online app-cab service provider, Uber, to offer a host of benefits for users of both platforms. This tie-up, marking the second phase of their partnership, commenced in May 2023 and offers an array of benefits for Prime members. With this partnership, Prime members will get significant discounts on their Uber rides, enabling them to enjoy affordable rides.

Benefits of Uber-Amazon Partnership for Prime Users

As a part of the partnership between Uber and Amazon, Prime members will enjoy enhanced benefits when they book an Uber ride. Effective from May 2023, members will not only receive an additional 5 percent cashback on unlimited rides when using Amazon Pay as their payment method, but the benefits will also be distributed between Amazon and Uber.

Out of the earned cashback of 5 percent, users will receive 4 percent on Uber credit, while the remaining 1 percent will be received as Amazon Pay cashback. After receiving the cashback, users can use it on their future Uber rides and enjoy more discounts while shopping on Amazon.

Those who want to access these benefits have to link their Amazon Pay wallet to Uber and make Uber payments via Amazon.

Uber and Amazon's first collaboration

This is not the first time that the companies have come together to offer benefits to Prime members. Back in 2022, Uber announced that all Prime members will have access to Uber Premier at the price of Uber Go, with up to 3 upgrades per month. Apart from this, Prime members will also receive a 20 percent discount or up to Rs 60 valid for up to 3 trips per month on Uber Auto, Moto, Rental, and Intercity services.

How to avail of discounts on Uber rides with a Prime membership?

Prime members who want to avail of discounts on Uber rides need to link their Uber account to their Amazon Pay wallet.

Check the steps to link:

1) Go to your Uber app and tap on the 'Account' option.

2) Select the 'Wallet' category to find the 'Add Payment Method or Redeem Gift Card.’

3) Once added, select 'Amazon Pay', which will ask you to log in to your Amazon account with your credentials.