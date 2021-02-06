हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Brad Gauthier

Unbelievable! 38 year old man swallowed one Airpod while asleep

The staff at the hospital where he went first predicted that the food from Gauthier's wife Heather's birthday party the night before could be the source of his discomfort but x-rays soon uncovered the real culprit. The 38-year-old believes that the AirPod somehow entered his mouth while he was sleeping.

Unbelievable! 38 year old man swallowed one Airpod while asleep

Brad Gauthier, a 38-year-old man from Massachusetts felt uneasy when he woke up from his bed. He was shocked to know from doctors that he had swallowed one of his AirPods while sleeping. He was left gagging while trying to drink a glass of water after waking up.

"My wife mentioned it when I came in and we laughed about it, but something just clicked and I got a weird sinking feeling that I'd swallowed it in my sleep," Gauthier was quoted by DailyMail.

The report further stated that an X-ray revealed that one of his wireless Apple headphones had become wedged in his oesophagus.

The blockage caused Gauthier's throat to fill up with water as he tried to drink and made him feel as though he was choking.

Despite that sensation in the chest, he was able to get the water out by leaning over and continued his day as normal. 

The staff at the hospital where he went first predicted that the food from Gauthier's wife Heather's birthday party the night before could be the source of his discomfort but x-rays soon uncovered the real culprit.

'They were all jaws slack, looking at this x-ray, on the screen where you could see it in such clear definition. Fortunately, she was able to get me right through an endoscopy centre they're affiliated with,' the report quoted Gauthier.

The 38-year-old believes that the AirPod somehow entered his mouth while he was sleeping after he went to bed with them.

Tags:
Brad GauthierAirpodschest sensationApple headphonesMassachusetts
