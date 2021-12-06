Unbelievable! Apple AirTags being used to steal luxury cars

New Delhi: Apple AirTags can be used to locate keys and valuables if they are misplaced. Users can use the Bluetooth-enabled device as a keychain or tuck it inside their wallets to locate their belongings in the event of misplacement or theft using Apple's Find My app. Now, the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo section in Canada has issued a warning about a new way that car thieves are using to steal "high-end vehicles" via Apple AirTags. Because of its modest size, the AirTag, according to the police agency, can be hidden practically anyplace in the car.

According to a notification released earlier this month, the York region has reported five occurrences in which suspects installed small monitoring devices on high-end vehicles in order to steal them. "AirTags" are placed in out-of-sight regions of target vehicles when they are parked in public venues such as malls or parking lots, according to the notification. The targeted automobiles are then tracked to the victim's home, where they are stolen from the driveway."

Thieves are believed to enter a vehicle through the driver's or passenger's door using equipment such as screwdrivers. The burglars appear to be well-versed in car technology, as no alarms are triggered. "Once inside, an electronic device, similar to what mechanics use to reprogram factory settings, is linked to the onboard diagnostics port underneath the dashboard and instructs the car to accept a key the thieves have brought with them," the notification continues. The vehicle will start once the new key is programmed, and the thieves will drive it away."

The York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit claims to be watchful against auto theft, yet crooks are continually devising new ways to make thefts easier. The announcement highlights Apple AirTag-based solutions for preventing car theft. Because most cars are stolen from driveways, the agency recommends people park their cars within the garage. Users should additionally install security cameras with an alarm system or utilise a steering wheel lock. Users must "drive routinely and notify the police if you discover any strange potential tracking devices," according to the agency.

Apple is due to respond to these allegations, though it has introduced some capabilities to AirTag to deter stalking. To counteract this, the AirTag includes an anti-stalking feature that alerts iPhone users when an unknown AirTag approaches them. However, not all luxury automobile owners have an iPhone, and others may have ignored the Apple Find My app's notifications. It's also likely that the anti-stalking feature needs to be improved.

