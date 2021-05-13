Unbelievable! Get unlimited data with BSNL Rs 98 prepaid plan

New Delhi: With employees working and students studying from the safety and comfort of their homes, there has been an increased demand for the internet. However, the recent hike in prices has made all the plans of all leading telecom companies more expensive than ever, with ‘unlimited data’ offers priced at several hundred rupees.

BSNL Rs 98 voucher

To make the internet affordable, BSNL has launched a Rs 98 voucher that offers unlimited internet for 22 days. Users will get high-speed internet for 2GB daily after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 97 voucher

BSNL is offering unlimited free internet for 18 days with the Rs 97 voucher. Subscribers will get 2GB of daily high-speed data after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. You’ll also get unlimited calls with 100 SMS and Lokhun content with this plan.

Besides BSNL, other telecom operators are offering similar packages to win over customers. Airtel, Vi and Jio’s plans priced under Rs 100 aim to offer similar benefits to their customers, including high-speed internet, free calling and SMS as well.

Airtel Rs 98 data voucher

Airtel is offering 12 GB of high-speed data with Rs 98 data. The validity of the package depends on the existing validity of the plan.

Jio Rs 101 4G voucher

India’s largest telecom player, Reliance Jio, is offering 12 GB of high-speed data with its Rs 101 voucher. The telecom company is also offering Talktime benefits worth 1362 IUC minutes with the package.

Vi Rs 98 voucher

Vi is offering 12GB of high-speed internet with its Rs 98 voucher which comes with a 28 days validity.