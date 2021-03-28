हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone 11

Unbelievable! iPhone works fine even after lying under a lake for 30 days

After losing her phone, she had given up hope of getting it back and she was upset about the fact that all the pictures of her trip were there on the phone. However, as luck would have it, Carriere took a few friends along with her and managed to locate her submerged smartphone only to pull it back using a strong magnet.

Unbelievable! iPhone works fine even after lying under a lake for 30 days

Have you ever thought about what would happen if you accidentally dropped your smartphone and then somehow got it after 30 days? It would automatically be like the smartphone will not work at all.

However, that is not the case with Angie Carriere from Waskesiu Lake in Saskatchewan, Canada. Carriere dropped her iPhone 11 into the lake as she was out fishing one day.

Surprisingly, she found the phone 30 days later and saw that it was working fine when charged and powered on.

After losing her phone, she had given up hope of getting it back and she was upset about the fact that all the pictures of her trip were there on the phone. However, as luck would have it, Carriere took a few friends along with her and managed to locate her submerged smartphone only to pull it back using a strong magnet. To the surprise of many, the iPhone booted and was working fine!

This can be considered as nothing short of a miracle and the phone would be iPhone 11 Pro as it comes with an IP68 waterproof rating. However, Apple does not recommend users to submerge the phone underwater intentionally in any circumstances.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone 11Angie CarriereiPhone 11 waterproofiPhones
Next
Story

WhatsApp Chat Threads feature available for select beta users on Android: Check how it works

Must Watch

PT1M41S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day