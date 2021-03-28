Unbelievable! iPhone works fine even after lying under a lake for 30 days

Have you ever thought about what would happen if you accidentally dropped your smartphone and then somehow got it after 30 days? It would automatically be like the smartphone will not work at all.

However, that is not the case with Angie Carriere from Waskesiu Lake in Saskatchewan, Canada. Carriere dropped her iPhone 11 into the lake as she was out fishing one day.

Surprisingly, she found the phone 30 days later and saw that it was working fine when charged and powered on.

After losing her phone, she had given up hope of getting it back and she was upset about the fact that all the pictures of her trip were there on the phone. However, as luck would have it, Carriere took a few friends along with her and managed to locate her submerged smartphone only to pull it back using a strong magnet. To the surprise of many, the iPhone booted and was working fine!

This can be considered as nothing short of a miracle and the phone would be iPhone 11 Pro as it comes with an IP68 waterproof rating. However, Apple does not recommend users to submerge the phone underwater intentionally in any circumstances.