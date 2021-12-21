Unbelievable! iPhones can be secretly used as a spying device, here’s how

New Delhi: The internet has been stunned by the use of a previously unknown capability in Apple iPhones. The Live Listen feature on the Apple iPhone may be used to surreptitiously listen in on any private discussion, even through walls. Dalilamouhib, a TikTok user, just found this iPhone capability and described how to use iPhone Live Listen to listen in on what partners and friends are saying from afar.

"You can hear everything, everything through your AirPods," the TikToker stated in her video when she shared the post. She also warned her followers that if they forget or leave their iPhone in a room where people are conversing, they may go to another room and listen in on what they're saying behind their backs. Through the AirPods, it comes in loud and clear. It's completely hidden. "And they're completely unaware of it," she added.

Well! That is correct. The Live Listen function on Apple iPhones may be used as a microphone to surreptitiously listen to talks while in another room. This was designed to assist consumers hear a discussion in a noisy environment or even hear someone speaking across the room, according to the Apple website.

Users can utilise Live Listen to transform their iPhones, iPads, or iPods into microphones that relay conversations to AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro that are connected.

To use this feature, access the control centre by sliding down and tapping on the hearing icon, then turn on the Live Listen option. After that, you can leave the device in a room and listen to anything that is spoken.

Wait! There's a snag! This capability is limited to the range of the Bluetooth connection.

If you're concerned about this and want to know if your iPhone's Live Listen feature was used against you, here's how to find out. If Live Listen is enabled, an orange microphone icon appears in the top left corner of the iPhone screen. That's how you can tell.

This feature was created to assist persons who are hard of hearing, according to Tom Peet of the Repair Outlet. "Despite the numerous other evident 'uses,' the feature is designed to assist folks who are hard of hearing so that they may position their phone near a noise source and hear it even from a long distance," he said.

On TikTok, Dalilamouhib's video has received over 3 million likes.

