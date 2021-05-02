Unbelievable! New 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s repair fee without AppleCare+ costs similar to iPhone 12 Mini

In its Spring Loaded event, Apple recently unveiled a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a mini-LED display tech and a new display, processor and a bunch of other features which makes it a bit expensive. Such is the expense on the repair of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, that one can buy a brand new iPhone 12 Mini at that price.

According to a report by macrumors, if one doesn’t have an AppleCare+ for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the company is liable to charge you $699 (around Rs 51,800), which is similar to the starting price of the iPhone 12 Mini in the US. The price was added in the company’s iPad Service and Repair Chart.

Notably, the $699 repair cost for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $100 (roughly Rs 7,400) which is less than the new 11-inch iPad Pro’s cost and this only applies when one doesn’t have AppleCare+.

And if you have AppleCare+, the service fee will be $49 (roughly Rs 3,600) and for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, one needs to pay $149 (roughly Rs 11,000). The 11-inch model’s Apple Care+ costs $129 (roughly Rs 9,500).

In India, a service fee of Rs 3,900 is applied on all eligible iPads if one has AppleCare+. Also, one needs to pay Rs 2,107 for AppleCare+ for the 12.9-inch model.

