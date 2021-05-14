Unbelievable! Rs 4 lakh life insurance, unlimited internet and more at just Rs 279

New Delhi: Indian telecom companies are offering tons of benefits along with their subscriptions to woo their users. Going a step ahead, Airtel has recently launched two new prepaid recharge plans providing customers with free calling and high-speed 4G internet, along with Life Insurance benefits.

Yes, you read that right. The Indian telecom company is offering free life insurance benefits along with its two plans that cost just Rs 279 and Rs 179.

4 lakhs insurance for Rs 279

Airtel’s Rs 279 plan offers 1.5 GB high speed 4G data daily, along with unlimited calling on any network. The speed of high-speed internet drops after the daily limit of 1.5 GB is exhausted. But the best part of the scheme is that customers get life insurance with a sum insured of Rs 4 lakh with the plan.

Users will also get 100 SMS daily along with the plan. Interestingly, no medical tests and paperwork will be required to avail the life insurance. If that wasn’t enough then Airtel is also offering Airtel Xstream Premium subscription with the plan that comes with 28 days.

Life insurance of 2 lakhs for Rs. 179

At the same time, Airtel's Rs 179 recharge plan is offering life insurance with a sum insured of Rs 2 lakh. The validity of this recharge plan is also 28 days. Users get daily 2GB high speed 4G internet daily, unlimited calling on any network with the facility to send 300 SMS daily.

Airtel Xstream Premium free subscription will also be provided to customers in the plan. The speed of high-speed internet drops after the daily limit of 2 GB is exhausted.