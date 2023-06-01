Unleashing The Smartphone Powerhouses: Top 7 Picks Under Rs 20,000 In June 2023

Embarking on the quest for the ultimate smartphone while sticking to a specific budget can be an exhilarating challenge. Brace yourself, for we have unravelled a list of the seven best options for those seeking powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000. These smartphones are the latest versions in their respective lineups and have been launched within the past six months. Each device offers impressive technical specifications, ensuring a great user experience.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Motorola Moto G72 5G, Vivo T2 5G, iQOO Z7 5G, and Redmi Note 12 5G are all excellent choices. From powerful processors to impressive camera systems and vibrant displays, these smartphones offer an exceptional user experience without breaking the bank.

Let's explore the top smartphones under Rs 20,000 and their key features.

1) OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the most affordable phone in the Nord series. It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The device is powered by a capable processor and offers 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, including a high-resolution primary camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

2) Samsung Galaxy M33

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a budget-friendly smartphone that delivers excellent performance. It is equipped with an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor and features a 6.6-inch display. The device offers 6GB RAM and ample storage capacity for your files and media. The camera system on the Galaxy M33 captures impressive photos, and its long-lasting battery ensures extended usage.

3) Realme Narzo 50 Pro

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone designed for power users and gamers. It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor for smooth performance. The device features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals. With its capable camera system, the Narzo 50 Pro captures stunning photos and videos.

4) Motorola Moto G72 5G

The Motorola Moto G72 5G is a high-performing smartphone in the mid-range market. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a vibrant FHD+ display. The device offers 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. With its AI triple camera setup, the Moto G72 5G captures detailed photos and videos.

5) Vivo T2 5G

The Vivo T2 5G is a standout device in the mid-range segment, offering the latest technology. It also supports 5G connectivity for fast internet speeds. The device features a stunning display and is powered by a powerful processor. The camera setup on the Vivo T2 5G is versatile, allowing users to capture impressive shots and videos.

6) iQOO Z7 5G

The iQOO Z7 5G is specifically designed for power-hungry users and gaming enthusiasts. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset for exceptional performance. The device features an AMOLED display and a large screen size, enhancing the visual experience. Its camera system captures stunning photos and videos with ease.

7) Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G is a recent addition to the popular Redmi Note series. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, offering excellent performance and multitasking capabilities. The device features an AI triple camera setup for capturing exceptional photos, and its large storage capacity accommodates all your files and media.