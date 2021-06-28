UP CM Yogi Adityanath crosses 1 million followers on Koo within 4 months

The increasing popularity of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media has now taken a new turn as his number of followers on the homegrown Twitter alternative Koo app has reached a whopping 1 million.

Yogi Adityanath's Koo account was opened in February 2021 and within just 4 months, he has achieved the feat of 1 million followers.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the UP chief minister has surpassed SP President Akhilesh Yadav in terms of the number of followers on the platform.

Akhilesh Yadav had joined Twitter only in July 2009 while Yogi Adityanath came on Twitter in September 2015. At present, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has 47,000 followers which are far ahead of Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter.

