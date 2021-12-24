Upcoming iPhone 14 will bring some ‘Good News’ for LG: All you need to know

New Delhi: The iPhone 14 series, Apple's next generation of iPhone, is expected to be released later this year. According to a new claim, LG Display would supply Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) panels for Apple's next-generation iPhones. According to a story in The Elec, LG Display would supply some of the LTPO TFT OLED displays for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

Despite its small size, the order appears to be a huge gain for LG display, according to the report. "Winning the Cupertino order for LG Display is essential for the South Korean manufacturer since it would help it to maintain an edge over its Chinese rival BOE, which is aggressively aiming to extend its stake in Apple's OLED panel supply chain despite the deal's limited amount." BOE also manufactures LTPO TFT technology, however its products have yet to be commercialised. BOE previously provided TFT displays made of low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

LTPO panels have a 120Hz refresh rate and are a more advanced technology that luxury smartphones with OLED displays employ.

Samsung, a competitor of LG Display, has a monopoly on the supply of OLED screens to Apple. The display panels for the iPhone 13 Pro variants were provided by Samsung. Apple benefits from the inclusion of LG as a supplier since it reduces the company's dependency on Samsung and may result in a lower pricing.

