हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPI

UPI server down, Paytm, Google Pay transactions fail

Since then, some users have reported that the UPI server is down and that they are unable to perform any transactions.

UPI server down, Paytm, Google Pay transactions fail

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCIinstant )'s payment gateway, Unified Payment Interface, has been unavailable for nearly an hour.

Since then, some users have reported that the UPI server is down and that they are unable to perform any transactions using digital wallets or online payment services like Google Pay and Paytm.

Due to maintenance efforts, ICICI Bank's UPI system is apparently unavailable.

"Yes, ICICI Bank has reported that its UPI system is unavailable due to maintenance activities," Nitin Agarwal, a technology critic, tweeted on January 9. Other apps, though, remain unknown. I didn't realise they worked on Sundays as well, although doing so on weekends makes sense."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPIPaytmGoogle payUPI serverUPI transaction
Next
Story

iPhone SE (2022) expected to have the same old 2017 design: Check more details

Must Watch

PT3M26S

UP Election: ADG Prashant Kumar said this big thing about the preparations for the elections