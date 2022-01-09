UPI server down, Paytm, Google Pay transactions fail

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCIinstant )'s payment gateway, Unified Payment Interface, has been unavailable for nearly an hour.

Since then, some users have reported that the UPI server is down and that they are unable to perform any transactions using digital wallets or online payment services like Google Pay and Paytm.

Due to maintenance efforts, ICICI Bank's UPI system is apparently unavailable.

"Yes, ICICI Bank has reported that its UPI system is unavailable due to maintenance activities," Nitin Agarwal, a technology critic, tweeted on January 9. Other apps, though, remain unknown. I didn't realise they worked on Sundays as well, although doing so on weekends makes sense."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.