AC Power Consumption Got You Sweating? Ways To Beat Heat And High Bills

With summer at its peak, the usage of electrical appliances such as coolers, refrigerators, and particularly air conditioners has seen a significant increase. This surge in consumption is attributed to the rising temperatures across the country. Air conditioners have become essential in households and workplaces, offering relief from the scorching heat. However, this comfort comes at a price, as air conditioners consume substantial amounts of electricity, leading to higher utility bills.

If you have noticed a substantial increase in your AC-related expenses, it serves as a signal for you to take action. It is important to note that the rise in your bills could be due to your appliances or how you are utilising them.

Here are some tips that can help you reduce power consumption while using air conditioners:

Consider Star Ratings: When purchasing any electrical appliance, especially air conditioners, it is crucial to check their star ratings, which range from one to five stars. These ratings indicate the power consumption of the appliance. Opting for ACs with higher star ratings means they consume less power. Although 5-star ACs may come with a higher price tag, they can significantly reduce electricity consumption in the long run.

Regular AC Servicing: To maintain the health of your air conditioner, it is important to have it serviced regularly. Over time, the AC's filter can accumulate dust and dirt, obstructing airflow and forcing it to work harder. This results in increased power consumption. Regular servicing ensures that your AC operates efficiently and consumes less electricity.

Keep Doors And Windows Closed: Leaving doors and windows open while the air conditioner is running can cause the AC to work harder to cool the room. This leads to higher electricity bills. It is advisable to keep doors and windows properly shut to prevent the escape of cooled air from the AC.

Choose Energy-Efficient ACs: While purchasing new air conditioners may seem like a solution to high power consumption and bills, it can be an expensive option. However, the market offers a variety of energy-efficient AC models that consume less electricity compared to conventional ones. Consider investing in these models to achieve energy savings without the need for a complete AC replacement.