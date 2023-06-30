UP Police Use AI To Crack Cheating Case, Nab 87 Fraudulent Exam Solvers

Artificial intelligence (AI) has garnered a lot of attention globally in recent times, notably due to the remarkable performance of chatbots like ChatGPT in delivering prompt services. The technology has proved to be effective in almost every field, catering to the needs of artists, students, and even professionals in the corporate world. Now, its capabilities have even transcended traditional boundaries, as seen in its instrumental role in cracking criminal cases. An exemplary instance occurred in Uttar Pradesh when the state police employed artificial intelligence to nab fraudulent individuals suspected of cheating in a government recruitment examination.

According to a Gadgets Now report, the police arrested 87 such candidates from various examination centres across the state by using an advanced AI-based face recognition software.

While 11 suspects were arrested in Lucknow, 12 were nabbed in Noida and Ghaziabad. Many others were also arrested from different parts of the state including Aligarh, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, and Jhansi, among others.

UP Police arrests ‘exam solvers’ by using AI

According to the police, the suspected accused were dummy candidates who were a part of the alleged “exam solvers” gang and used to fraudulently appear for the exam that recruits Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exams were held at 737 centres in 20 districts across the state.

Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the Special Task Force and district, as well as local police administration, used advanced artificial intelligence-based face recognition software and technology deployed by UPSSSC to arrest as many as 87 “solvers” including a woman.

“All out efforts were made by UPSSSC to ensure the purity and sanctity of the exam. A close watch and monitoring of the exam were done at UPSSSC level with live streaming of all exam-related activities at all the centres,” he added.

The police have also confirmed that legal action will be taken in all these cases, while FIRs have already been filed against the accused with charges of cheating, forgery, and using unfair means in the state-held recruitment exams.