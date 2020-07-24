VingaJoy launches Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130 at Rs 1,399

New Delhi: Indian Consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand VingaJo has launched wireless neckband Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130 at Rs 1,399.

Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130 keeps you connected with your playlist for upto 12 hours on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality, the company said.

The neckband’s magnetic absorption design makes for a comfortable wearing experience, which is handy, compact, and portable. The design also allows protection of the cable from accidental damages when not in use.

“As people are constantly keeping a check on their fitness level, VingaJoy’s light-weight sporty neckband is an ideal workout companion, as you don’t have worry about tangling wires or dropping earbud out of your ear. The magnetic power of this neckband builds a better support in all circumstances, avoiding the product from any further damages. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in-mic facility for call connectivity,” the company said in a statement.

“Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130’s latest wireless technology offers supreme sound quality with a long duration of a playtime backup while providing the consumers with a comfort factor,” Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said.

VingaJoy Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130 is available at all retail Stores.