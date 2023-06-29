Viral Video: YouTuber Creates World's Biggest Functional iPhone, Puts 8-Foot Long Phone On Public Display

Video creators on YouTube often go to extreme lengths to gain the audience's attention. These acts are sometimes dangerous, while other times highly creative and innovative. A YouTuber successfully made an 8-foot-long iPhone 14 Pro Max in one such act. Furthermore, the unusual mobile is claimed to be fully functional and has all the features offered by the regular Apple iPhone manufactured by the giant American company.

The video shared on Matthew Beem's YouTube channel shows the video creator initiating the process of building the "World's Largest iPhone 14 Pro Max." The video starts by showing the YouTuber collecting the parts needed to start building the giant phone, and he tells the viewers that the aim is to build a fully functional phone.

In the video description, Matthew says, "I have never built anything like this before, so this was extremely difficult. To top things off, we drove this all the way to New York City to get people’s reactions in Times Square and surprise the top tech reviewer on the planet Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)!"

To create the gizmo, the YouTuber buys a big touch-screen-enabled television for the phone's screen. The display is later connected to Mac Mini to make it function as an iPhone. He further buys other devices needed to create different functional mobile phone parts. It is to be noted that the person keeps attention to details and creates functioning buttons and other parts of the phone as well.

A few minutes in the video, the YouTuber showcases the complete product's functions. He also performs a few functions like setting the alarm and clicking pictures using the giant gadget. Once the phone is fully functional, the YouTuber placed the device in a public place to test it. Taking it to the next level, he even gets it reviewed by the famous tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD).

This is not the first time Matthew Beem has completed such a task. Previously, the YouTuber has created videos of making the world's largest ice cream cone, the world's biggest computer, and other such videos.