Vistara Announces In-Flight WiFi: Know How Much You Will Have To Pay For Using WhatsApp, Facebook And Video Streaming?

New Delhi: Vistara has offered 20 minutes of complimentary Wi-Fi internet connectivity on its international flights. The complimentary Wi-Fi access enables customers to stay connected and is ideal for those who wish to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit or debit cards. The service allows customers to receive one-time passwords via email, facilitating the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi services during the active session.

Vistara's internet connectivity plan for international flights includes a free chat facility for all Club Vistara members, regardless of tier or cabin, throughout the flight. For non-members, unlimited messaging on apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger costs Rs 372.74 plus GST. To surf the internet onboard, the airline charges Rs 1577.54 plus GST, which includes embedded audio and video streaming for social media and web content. For Rs 2707.04 plus GST, customers receive unlimited data, enabling all streaming protocols.

It is important to note that these services are available on flights operated by its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, across all cabin classes, claims the company.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is the first Indian airline to offer this feature.

"At Vistara, we are committed to constantly enhancing the experience of our customers. We are, yet again, delighted to lead the way and become the first Indian airline to offer complimentary Wi-Fi on international flights across all cabins. We are confident that customers will appreciate this value addition that aims to make their Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless," said Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara. (With Inputs From ANI)