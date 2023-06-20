Vivo X90 smartphone to be unveiled on June 26; Check details

Months after announcing its flagship X90 series for users in India, Vivo is now all set to expand the series with another addition. The company through an official announcement has revealed that it will unveil its X90s smartphone in China next week, mentioning that it will be the latest addition to the X90 series and will be a slightly refreshed version of the vanilla X90 smartphone. However, it is expected to be almost identical to its predecessor with a few new updates.

The company while taking to Weibo made the announcement and said that Vivo X90s will make its debut in China on 26 June 2023 at 2:30 PM (China Standard Time).

Apart from the launch date and time, the company has also teased users about the phone's expected features, specifically its camera capabilities by sharing a few pictures taken by the X90s.

Vivo X90s: Expected specification and features

According to a GSMArena report, the X90s smartphone will come with a new Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. While no further details have been revealed, it is expected that the updated version might have a few features from its predecessors such as a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5k resolution and curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

It might also have a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

Speaking about the camera, the phone might include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom along with a 32MP selfie camera. Besides all of these, the phone is expected to support 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. It is also speculated to come with a chip upgrade that will support Wi-Fi 7.

Coming to its price, while Vivo is yet to reveal the same, it can come with a starting price of Rs 59,990 in India, states a Gadgets Now report.

Vivo's X90 series

Earlier in April, Vivo expanded its X Series with the launch of the new X90 series in India, bringing Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro to Indian customers.

The phones included the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and a dual flagship chipset consisting of India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9200. While X90 Pro came with a 12GB+256GB variant, the X90 came with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants.